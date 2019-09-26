Salida city government offices, including City Hall, will close at noon Friday.
The offices will reopen Monday.
Utility bill payments can be placed in the payment drop box outside City Hall in the Touber Building parking lot.
Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center also will close early, at 3 p.m. Friday.
City Administrator Drew Nelson said the city closure is for an employee awards event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.