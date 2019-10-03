County Commissioner Greg Felt declared a state of local disaster emergency at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
In the declaration he wrote that the director of Chaffee County Office of Emergency Management advised him of a disaster present in unincorporated Chaffee County.
This means the “occurrence or imminent threat of widespread or severe damage, injury or loss of life or property resulting from the ongoing extreme dry conditions, high winds and Decker Fire and the need for emergency action to avert danger or damage, or loss of life.”
“This is the first step, and puts the state and federal government on notice that we are in a significant situation,” Felt said. “We now have seven days to see how things turn out and declare a formal emergency.”
Cost impacts of responding to and recovering from the impact of dry conditions, high winds and the Decker fire is far in excess of the county’s available resources.
“Right now, we haven’t incurred much cost to the county, except for some overtime, but that will change,” Felt said. “We want to make sure we have the paperwork properly filed so we can get reimbursed by the state and federal government.”
Several homes have been evacuated and several county roads have been closed to all traffic.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, CR 107/108 are closed to all traffic, including residents. The Bear Creek and Silver Hills areas are closed as well, Rich Atkins, county emergency manager, said.
The fire, the dry conditions, threat of future wildfires and impacts on watershed in unincorporated areas of the county constitute a local disaster.
“We are fortunate that this started on federal lands,” Felt said. “If we do our paperwork right, we should be well covered. Of course, that’s not as important as keeping everyone safe and protecting properties. That’s our first concern.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.