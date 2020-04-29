The Colorado Brewers Guild and Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce announced they will postpone the 24th annual Colorado Brewers Rendezvous beer fest, originally slated for July 11, with a tentative reschedule date of Oct. 3.
“Businesses in Salida have certainly felt the punch during a time when we normally would get a surge from travel and tourism,” Lori Roberts, chamber executive director, said in a press release. “As we come out of this crisis, we’ll need a boost like the Colorado Brewers Rendezvous to highlight what this beautiful city has to offer.”
The fundraising event typically offers more than 300 beer samples from more than 75 breweries.
The sponsors said they will monitor developments concerning COVID-19, and as long as it is deemed safe to do so, the show will go on in October.
Ticket sales will be announced on social media and on the organizations’ websites.
