The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission will discuss Final Recommendations on Big Game Season Structure and potential 2020 draw changes at its meeting Thursday and Friday in Telluride.
The meeting will take place from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and 8:30-11:45 a.m. Friday at Peaks Resort and Spa.
Other items on the agenda, listed in a press release, include:
• Annual review of regulations for Parks and Outdoor Recreation Lands, Passes, Permits and Registrations and General Provisions.
• State Land Board Public Access Program lease
• 2019-2020 Snowmobile Capital Grants Funding.
• Trapping Dispatch Research update.
• Colorado Wildlife Habitat Program request for proposals update.
• An update on wolverines.
• Harvest strategies to achieve Herd Management Plan objectives
• Nonmotorized Trail Program comments and concerns.
• Updates from the Agriculture and Natural Resources departments and Great Outdoors Colorado.
The commission meets regularly and travels to communities around the state to facilitate public participation. Anyone can listen to commission meetings through the CPW website.
Find out more about the commission on the CPW website, cpw.state.co.us.
The next commission meeting will take place Sept. 5-6 in Rifle.
