The Colorado Department of Transportation advises travelers to use caution and prepare for an autumn snowstorm that is forecast to hit western parts of the state today and linger through Friday morning.
The storm will impact mostly the high country, above 8,500 feet, according to a press release. It is expected to arrive in two waves, with a brief lull late today and overnight Thursday.
In north and central Colorado, significant snowfall is expected for U.S. 50 Monarch Pass, CDOT reported. Heavy and blowing snow is possible, particularly along the I-70 mountain corridor near Vail Pass and the Eisenhower Tunnel.
Snow accumulations in north and central Colorado high country may reach up to 10 inches.
Motorists in western Colorado will encounter snowpacked and icy roads on high mountain passes, CDOT advises. Driving conditions will be difficult, particularly along mountain corridors including U.S. 550 Coal Bank, Molas and Red Mountain passes; Colo. 145 Lizard Head Pass; and U.S. 160 Wolf Creek Pass.
The southern San Juan Mountains may see up to 2 feet of snow. Colo. 149 Slumgullion Pass between Creede and Lake City and Colo. 17 Cumbres and La Manga passes may receive just under a foot of snow.
The Front Range and adjacent plains will experience moisture with warmer temperatures and lighter snow rates and limited roadway impacts. The I-25 urban corridor, I-25 Gap Project and foothills may see snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches in some areas.
