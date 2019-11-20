Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Cloudy. Snow likely late. Low near 30F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy. Snow likely late. Low near 30F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.