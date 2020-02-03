After living and training at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs for the last five years, Sophia Herzog said she needed a change.
Despite winning a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Paralympic games in the SB6 100-meter breaststroke, Herzog wanted to mix things up while she chases another podium finish at this summer’s Tokyo games.
So, Herzog moved to Salida and began training with Wendy Gorie.
“I needed a change in my training, and my boyfriend (Nick Gibb) was offered a job up here,” she said. “We both wanted to move to a smaller town (after my last games in Tokyo). It all worked out, just a little earlier than planned.”
Her parents, Ralph and Trish Herzog, also moved to Salida about three years ago, and she said it’s been “great” seeing them more.
“After my morning practice I usually go over to their house for breakfast,” she said.
Herzog said she’s been averaging eight practices in the water every week while also training in the gym three times per week. On her recovery day, which is Sunday, she either does yoga or goes cross-country skiing.
In the mornings, Herzog said she has been training one on one with Gorie.
“I’m really grateful for Wendy and all she’s done for me,” Herzog said. “I’m looking forward to seeing results under her.”
In the evenings, Herzog trains with the Salida High School girls’ swimming team.
“It’s a ton of fun,” Herzog said about practicing with the No. 1-ranked Lady Spartans. “Swimming is intense for me since it’s my job, so it’s nice to see a young love for the sport; it’s nice to be able to relax a little when I train with those girls.”
The change in routine has already paid dividends for Herzog. At the Jimi Flowers Classic Jan. 18-19 at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center, Herzog broke her own world record in the 1m500-meter freestyle by 1 minute, 56 seconds.
“I was expecting to break it, but I was really proud of my splits,” Herzog said. “Wendy was also there, so it was fun to have that experience with her.”
Unfortunately for Herzog, the 1,500 won’t be one of the events that will be contested at the Tokyo Paralympics.
She said she’ll most likely compete in the 100 breaststroke again, as well as the 50 free, 400 free, the 200 individual medley, the 50 butterfly and the 100 backstroke. Her time in the 100 breaststoke has her sitting in the top three in the world, and she’s hoping to reach the podium again in Tokyo.
“It’s more competitive now,” she said. “The girls have gotten faster.”
The Paralympic qualifying meet will take place in Minneapolis in June. Before then she’ll race in two World Cup races, one next week in Australia and another one in Indianapolis. Mostly, however, Herzog is just training for Tokyo, which she said will be her last games.
“I wanted to get away from the circuit and just train this year,” she said.
Herzog, whose disability is dwarfism, grew up in Fairplay, and she said she was a competitive alpine skier when she was younger.
“I grew up in a really competitive family so sports were a huge part of my childhood,” the 22-year-old said. “I’ve always had to work 10 times harder to be on a level playing field, but I love my life and I’m surrounded with supportive, loving people.”
After needing knee replacement surgery, Herzog switched to swimming after she showed some potential in the sport. “If I buckled down, I knew I had a shot at making the (Paralympic) games,” she said.
Twelve years later, Herzog has continued to buckle down since she’s moved to Salida, spending more time in the pool than out and about in the community.
“I’ve been so laser-focused on the games that I haven’t gotten to socialize much,” she said. “That’s the sacrifice that I need to make.” After the games, she said she’s looking forward to socializing more, but that’s not a focus yet.
“It’s really an incredible honor to represent the country at the highest level,” she said, “Rio was incredible and it was a huge honor to compete for the country; that definitely lit the fire that I wanted to go to another games.”
Since moving to Salida, she said, “I’ve improved since I’ve been here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.