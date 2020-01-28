As the number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in the U.S. rose to five over the weekend, public concerns about risk level for the disease are being addressed by state and federal health agencies.
The respiratory illness disease was first detected in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China.
As of Monday, 32 of the 110 patients under investigation had tested negative for the disease and 73 results were still pending.
Confirmed cases were discovered in Washington, California, Arizona and Illinois.
There were no confirmed cases in Colorado as of Monday, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has investigated three Colorado cases so far, all with travel history to China.
Two of those patients have tested negative for the virus and results on the third are pending at CDC.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment states the risk to the general public is low for novel coronavirus in Colorado.
At the same time, state officials continue to investigate possible cases of novel coronavirus in patients with respiratory symptoms and travel history to China.
The department is preparing for a swift response if the virus is found in the state.
“At this time of year, there are many causes of respiratory illness in Colorado and around the globe,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state communicable disease epidemiologist, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. “It’s understandable that people may be worried about the appearance of a new virus, but the health risk to the general public in Colorado remains low.”
State health officials said it’s normal in situations like this to have cases under investigation because health care providers are being extra cautious looking for symptoms and members of the public have a heightened awareness of the situation.
“This heightened level of caution and awareness among the health care community and the general public is what we want,” said Tony Cappello, division director, Disease Control and Public Health Response, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
“There’s a lot we still don’t know about the novel coronavirus, but we’re confident that Colorado’s response is strong, proactive and collaborative. Coloradans’ safety is our top priority,” he said.
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that have been associated with respiratory illness such as fever, cough and shortness of breath. They are usually spread through coughing or sneezing, much like the flu.
Some coronaviruses are common and regularly cause illness in the U.S. in fall and winter.
Other coronaviruses like MERS-CoV and SARS-CoV have caused outbreaks internationally and have been known to cause severe illness.
CDC officials said it is too soon to know how severe 2019-nCoV is compared to other coronaviruses or how easily it can spread between humans.
Symptoms of coronavirus infection may include fever, cough and/or shortness of breath and usually appear within two to 14 days.
Anyone experiencing these symptoms, who also has a recent history of travel to China, especially Wuhan City, should first call a health care provider, urgent care or hospital for instructions before going to a clinic or emergency room.
To protect against this or any respiratory virus, CDC recommends:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
•Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
To learn more about the 2019 novel coronavirus, including symptoms and prevention, visit colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/2019-novel-coronavirus or cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
For general questions about 2019-nCoV call CO-Help at 303-389-1687 or 877-462-2911, or email COHELP@RMPDC.org for answers in English and Spanish.
