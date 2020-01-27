The Chaffee County Planning Commission will meet for a work session at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the commissioners meeting room, 104 Crestone Ave., followed by a regular meeting at 6 p.m.
Commissioners will discuss a definition for “outfitting facility” in the county’s land use code during their work session and review a text amendment proposal for reduced setbacks from marijuana facilities.
During their regular meeting, commissioners will consider an amendment to the agricultural subdivision exemption text, land use code Section 5.2.3 C1, changing “greater than 35 acres” to “35 acres or more,” while amending Section 5.2.3 C3, removing “residential” from the section.
Commissioners will review the preliminary plan for the RGP Industrial Park major subdivision, a continuation from the Nov. 19 meeting.
Located at 10000 CR 140, the planned subdivision would divide 70.31 acres into six lots, with five lots approximately 2.1 acres in size, and a sixth lot of 53.5 acres, plus right-of-way.
Commissioner will review the sketch plan for Lakeside Estates Preserve Filing 2 minor subdivision, 30095 Teal Run, Buena Vista.
The request is to resubdivide parcel B replatted, Lakeside Estates Preserve BLA II of 5.27 acres into two lots: parcel B-1 of 2.95 acres and B-2 of 2.32 acres.
Commissioners will consider amending Section 1.3.5 A1-A3, updating the time frame for posting notices for Chaffee County Board of Health applications, and amend Section 1.3.5 A3 concerning sign postings.
They will also consider amending Section 4.3.1 A.2.b, updating specific notice requirements and section 5.2.3 A,E,F,H and I to hold public hearing for these application types and to add notice requirements for adjacent property owners.
