Shavano Academic Booster Club announced its December students of the month for Salida School District R-32-J.
Teachers select monthly winners based on excellence in academic achievement, extracurricular activities, special efforts and/or citizenship.
Noah Anderson
Longfellow Elementary School second-grader.
Parents: Emily and Justin Anderson.
Nominating teacher: Charlie Verhoeven.
Comments: Noah is very energetic and excited about learning. He has a great attitude toward school and accomplishing his goals.
Colbie Brown
Longfellow Elementary School fourth-grader.
Parents: Jennifer and David Brown.
Nominating teacher: Jennifer Giangiulio.
Comments: Colbie brings a smile to our music room every day. She enjoys singing, and I can always depend on her to set the best example for her peers. She is hardworking and more than ready to help. She is set apart from others by her eagerness to learn, her charming and compassionate personality and her desire to do everything to the best of her ability. Colbie motivates and inspires me to become a better teacher.
Harper Payne
Longfellow Elementary School fourth-grader.
Parents: Patrick Payne and Tara Payne.
Nominating teacher: Janée Martinez.
Comments: Harper comes to class every day, excited and ready to learn. She is a strong leader and a positive role model for her peers. Harper works hard to help her peers understand content by helping explain ideas and strategies to them. She strives for success in all subject areas. She stays focused, participates, works collaboratively with her peers and is always ready for a challenge. It has been a pleasure to have Harper in our classroom.
Zachary Cates
Salida Middle School seventh-grader.
Parents: Zachary and Mary Cates.
Nominating teachers: Seventh-grade core team.
Comments: Zac brings a great deal of positive energy to everything he does, and he is unfailingly cheerful and respectful. In class Zac is conscientious about his work and supportive of his peers, assisting them as needed. Zac’s delightful sense of humor brightens everyone’s day, and he is the first to laugh at himself. His ability to reflect on both his personal behavior as well as his academic success shows a strong sense of self-awareness – a trait that will serve him well in life.
Jay Mahorney
Salida Middle School eighth-grader.
Parents: Margaret and Kenneth Mahorney.
Nominating teachers: Amy Tressler and Kelley Jones.
Comments: Jay has stepped up to the academic expectations this year. He puts effort into his classwork with a positive attitude, self-monitors his progress, and written expression has become a strength and interest. Jay is a role model for other students. Mr. Jay Mahorney does all this with a sense of humor that makes us smile every day.
Nayava Sanchez
Salida Middle School eighth-grader.
Parents: Denise and Donald Sanchez.
Nominating teachers: Eighth-grade core team: Julie Bright, Heather Eagen, Tara Lauterbach and Amy Tressler
Comments: Nayava is a personable student who is accepting of other peers. She has a strong work ethic, takes risks and is conscientious about her grades. Nayava is empathetic and works well with others. She is always a pleasure to have in class.
Raley Patch
Salida High School junior.
Parents: Connie and Rod Patch.
Nominating teacher: Catelin Miles.
Comments: Raley is a wonderful student to have in class. She is a model for her classmates, shows leadership, and her positive attitude is infectious. I know I can count on her to try her hardest and to set a great example for her peers.
Hannah Rhude
Salida High School junior.
Parent: Amy and Adam Rhude.
Nominating teacher: Chelsea Carpenter.
Comments: Hannah is an exceptional student. She is one of the top students in both of the AP classes that I teach. I can rely on her to always be on task and also to help other students around her when they are struggling. She strives to excel and is not satisfied with anything less.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.