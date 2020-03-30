A Salida man under arrest on domestic violence charges allegedly spit at a health care worker after telling police he had COVID-19.
He is being held on a $20,000 cash-only bond in Chaffee County Detention Center, separated from the rest of the jail population.
Salida Police Department received a call at about 7:55 p.m. Wednesday from a friend of the alleged domestic violence victim.
Officers responding to the scene arrested Antonio Archuleta, who indicated he had the virus.
When asked if he had a weapon, Archuleta stated “just the virus,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Archuleta was taken to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center to be medically cleared.
At the hospital, medical staff attempted to check Archuleta while he was in the police car.
When a nurse opened the door to check his vital signs, Archuleta allegedly began to spit in the nurse’s direction.
The nurse was able to step back from the door and avoid exposure to Archuleta’s saliva.
A “spit mask” was then placed on Archuleta, and he was taken to Chaffee County Detention Center, where.
Archuleta is charged with third-degree aggravated assault – family – strong arm, domestic violence and harassment, as well as the additional charge of second-degree aggravated assault on a public official – spit/saliva.
While he has refused testing for COVID-19, the nurse at the jail said he is exhibiting a gradually rising temperature.
In a bond hearing Thursday, detention center personnel told the court Archuleta was being treated as though he has COVID-19 and is in a separated pod with no physical contact with other prisoners, but the ventilation system circulating air throughout the building could not be turned off in that section.
Public defender Emilee Woodfin argued the virus could be spread to the rest of the population through the ventilation system and asked for a personal recognizance bond for Archuleta to better isolate him.
Deputy District Attorney Brian Andris argued that current research shows COVID-19 is spread through close person-to-person contact via droplets from the respiratory system and there is no evidence the disease is spread through airborne transmission.
Andris further argued the move to allow Archuleta out on personal recognizance would be a “terrible message” to send out to others that the possibility of COVID-19 is a “get out of jail free card.”
Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy said he was placed in a “really difficult situation, made much more difficult by what we don’t know.”
Murphy said there is not good evidence the virus is just spread in the air.
He said it was unknown whether Archuleta had the virus since he didn’t want to be tested when it was offered.
What is known, he said, is that “Mr. Archuleta displayed ‘some very troubling behavior.’”
Murphy said he made his decision based on that behavior, the domestic violence-related charges, the fact that Archuleta was already out on bond on an unrelated matter and that he referenced the virus as a weapon, which he then used against a front-line health care worker, which Murphy called, “despicable behavior.”
“I’m don’t know if I’m doing the right thing or not,” Murphy said, pointing out Archuleta has demonstrated, if out on the streets of Salida, he is not afraid to use COVID-19 as a potential weapon.
Murphy set a high bond of $20,000 cash only with compliance with previous bond conditions.
Murphy said if it becomes more clear that Archuleta indeed has COVID-19 and facilities in the jail are not adequate, he wanted to be informed.
Formal charges are expected to be filed by Wednesday, when Archuleta’s next appearance in court is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.
