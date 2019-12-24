Santa Claus is scheduled to take to the air tonight for his annual Christmas Eve trip around the world.
The whirlwind sleigh ride crosses many time zones and airspaces, so North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) tracks the flight path of the jolly old elf each Christmas Eve.
NORAD has kept an eye on Santa’s annual flight since 1955 when a Colorado Springs newspaper ad gave the wrong phone number to talk to Santa and instead connected youngsters to the then Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD) commander-in-chief’s “hotline.”
The commander, Col. Harry Shoup, had his staff track Santa by radar. Updates on Santa Claus’ progress were given out to children who called in.
When NORAD was created in 1958, the tradition was passed on and continues to the present day, when inquiries from all over the world are answered in at least eight different languages.
Children can find out Santa’s trajectory and estimated time of arrival today by visiting noradsanta.org, emailing noradtracker@outlook.com or calling 877-HI-NORAD (877-446-6723).
A team of volunteer elves will be on duty to keep kids up to date and answer questions about the man in red.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.