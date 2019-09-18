by Steve Chapman
Special to The Mail
Grab the family, find a fun costume, decorate your bicycle and prepare to pedal through Salida for the third annual Soulride, which begins at 6 p.m. Friday at Soulcraft Brewing, 248 W. U.S. 50.
A kickoff event for the annual Salida Bike Fest, Soulride is a family-friendly event incorporating bicycles, a (rapid) brewery tour, live music and a costume/bike decoration contest. Riders of all ages are welcome to join.
The ride begins in the Soulcraft parking lot. Bikers will pedal through the front doors into the production room where beer is made. An aisle will be taped off for safety and to allow spectators to watch. Passing the storage tanks, riders will exit the rear roller doors and head downtown.
The casual ride continues toward downtown on the bike path, visiting Oveja Negra, SubCulture Cyclery, Absolute Bikes and Salida Bike Co. before returning to Soulcraft for a free concert. Riders will collect stamps at each stop. A complimentary beverage is available to all who provide proof of completing the bike ride.
Post-ride, festivities continue with a performance by Denver band Project 432, followed by Indubious, a reggae trio from Oregon.
Project 432 is a contemporary reggae/rock/fusion band that began in 2016. As with the headliners, the group incorporates a message of peace, love and growth into their music.
Indubious calls its style of reggae “transformational music.” The trio is working to change the world through song and positive lyrics.
“People think they’re going to live forever,” said Spencer “SkipWicked” Burton of the band. He and his brother (and band member), Evan “Évton B,” were born with cystic fibrosis.
“What our health problems have done is allowed us to shed away from being tied to doing what you have to do to be a member of society. From a very young age, we had a sense of our mortality,” Spencer said.
The foundation of Indubious’ musical stylings is the power of intention, also known as the Law of Attraction.
“I don’t just believe it. I’m living proof of the Law of Attraction,” Spencer said. “It’s the primary universal law whether you know it or not. But once you’re aware, you see how everything works.”
Evan sees music as a higher calling, one with the ability to shift attitudes and beliefs. “We lace our lyrics with a core message, that we create our reality, that we choose where we’re heading,” he said.
They believe all professions can be transformative – painters, politicians, doctors, even lowly columnists. “Whatever you’re passionate about, it’s your heart calling your core vibration, and that will inevitably soak into the people you affect.”
Soulride is a free event open to children and adults of all ages. Costuming and bicycle decorating are optional but highly recommended.
