The Salida school board will discuss high school programming and Colorado Mountain College, land acquisition, budget planning and process, and distance learning at a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. today.
The board will also hear a guest report from Chaffee County Community Foundation and a detailed report from nutrition manager Terry Clark.
The public meeting will be held via Zoom. To access the meeting, visit zoom.us/j/807553153?pwd=S254VXdBZ0M1bG5ndFlDS0VPSVl0QT09.
The meeting identification number is 807 553 153, and the password is 4hZtn8.
