by Andrea Newell
Times Correspondent
Join Buena Vista Heritage in celebrating history and harvest Saturday at the annual AppleFest.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., stop by the historic Turner Farm at 829 W. Main St. and enjoy the fresh applesauce and cider, butter making, kids’ crafts, log sawing, embroidery, sewing and hat making, pony rides and live music on the front porch while sampling some homemade apple pie.
Pies for the apple pie contest are expected to be present and ready by 10 a.m., and the apple pie contest will follow at 10:30 a.m.
Filling the property with music will be Randy and Carole Barnes, Mountain Mantra, Ceruleus, Frank Martinez and Dexter Jennings, Ryan Martin and Erin Jane Cooper and Tim Burt and Matt Farrar.
Among the activities and demonstrations, “Victorian Secrets” will be presented at the farm. The Heritage show will reveal to audiences the style of clothing and, of course, the many undergarments and accessories women of the Victorian era wore to create a more appealing image of themselves.
BV Heritage announced that the orchard trees are full of apples that will be ready come AppleFest.
“We were very worried that with the late frost it would have nipped the trees, but we are pleasantly surprised that there is a good number of apples this year that we’re really looking forward to squishing into some applesauce,” Heritage Director Kiki Lathrop said.
Interested in helping with the AppleFest setup? Heritage welcomes volunteers. Call BV Heritage at 719-395-8458.
And don’t miss out on this year’s final showing of “Madams of Central Colorado” at the Heritage Museum that same night. The show begins at 7 p.m., and the doors open 30 minutes earlier for seating and entertainment. The talk is kept tasteful, but due to the subject matter children younger than 13 are not allowed.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the museum and the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce or by visiting buenavistaheritage.org/Madams-of-Central-Colorado.
