The murder trial of Saguache business owner Steven Heimberg is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 12 in Saguache County Court.
Heimberg is charged with first-degree murder; assault in the first degree – serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon, violent crime – used deadly weapon; and violent crime, causing death or severe bodily injury, in the Sept. 7, 2018, death of Richard Wharton.
The arrest affidavit alleges Heimberg shot and killed Wharton in the early morning hours of Sept. 7, 2018, at his 500 Denver St. warehouse in Saguache, following Heimberg’s discovery of Wharton on the roof of the establishment.
Heimberg told police Wharton was banging on the roof with a pipe and yelling.
When Wharton allegedly moved toward him, Heimberg allegedly fired the gun at Wharton.
A gunshot wound to the back was thought to be the cause of death.
Heimberg’s trial is scheduled to run for about two weeks.
