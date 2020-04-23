The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade is conducting a statewide survey for businesses impacted by COVID-19.
The study aims to shed light on some of the unique challenges businesses are facing during these difficult times, a press release stated.
The Colorado Tourism Office is encouraging participation from tourism businesses, as results will help shape actions and policies the state can take to address those needs.
To participate in the survey, visit polco.us/surveys/c0fa3317-007d-49de-9f38-8a6a4e6bdd31?iid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.