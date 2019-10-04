Wildland Fire Air Quality response program released a morning smoke outlook for today and Saturday at about 8:30 a.m.
Today, smoke that settled into the valley areas last night is expected to lighten as the morning progrsses.
Wind will transport smoke to areas east and northeast of the fire areas, impacting Fremont County.
Light smoke episodes may be experienced in southern Chaffee, Park and Teller counties.
Overnight, smoke is anticipated to settle and increase concentrations in western Fremont County along the Arkansas River.
Saturday wind will transport smoke to areas east of the fire and settle into valley areas near the fire during the evening.
Both Friday and Saturday, highest concentrations are expected along the Arkansas River during late-afternoon periods of high fire activity and when smoke settles overnight.
Thursday the smoke monitor located in eastern Salida did not capture the area of highest smoke impact. Other observations indicate that western Chaffee County experienced higher smoke episodes.
The fire area has increased to more than 5,000 acres as of Thursday afternoon and fuels remain very dry.
Increased fire activity is expected to have a later start today due to overnight humidity.
High fire activity is expected Saturday.
