Chaffee County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to extend their declaration of a local disaster emergency dealing with the Decker Fire until Nov. 6, their next scheduled meeting.
The state of emergency was initially declared on Oct. 2.
Commissioners also asked staff to speak to Fremont and Saguache counties and see what is involved for declaring an emergency through the state.
In other business, consideration of renewal for the Nestlé Waters North America 1041 permit was on the agenda, but Assistant County Attorney Daniel Tom said the 1041 permit process requires the county to post notice 30 days in advance for the public hearing.
The commissioners were about to vote to table the issue until Nov. 19, when Larry Lawrence, a representative from Nestlé, asked to speak.
Lawrence said he believed there was no need for a 30-day continuance, and the commissioners were just going to approve the permit. He asked that if they were willing to approve a 30-day continuance, would they approve a six-month continuance to give Nestlé time to prepare for any public comment.
The commissioners agreed and set the meeting for April.
Chelsey Nutter with the Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District presented the Monarch Pass Forest and Watershed Health Project update.
Nutter said they had hoped to get started earlier this year, but it looked like it would be spring before the project begins removing trees.
The commissioners voted unanimously to pay their contribution, $48,000, to the project, which totals $1,478,608. That includes donations from Salida, Poncha Springs, Trout Unlimited, Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District, Pueblo Board of Water Works, Colorado Springs Utilities and others. The U.S. Forest Service donated $800,000.
The agenda item to consider the release of remaining deposit for Live Nation expenses incurred was continued until the Nov. 6 meeting on Live Nation’s request.
The commissioners unanimously approved:
• A fee waiver on a special event permit for the Two Turkey Relay race.
• The final resolution on the Williamson minor subdivision.
• A boundary line adjustment between Douglas and Sharon Pikul and Douglas and Judy Chanay at 16274 and 16275 CR 350, Buena Vista, increasing the Pikul property from 3.96 acres to 4 acres and decreasing the Chanay property from 5.39 acres to 5.35 acres.
• A letter of support to Friends of Salida Skateparks for a Great Outdoors Colorado grant to build a second skate park in Salida.
• A request from Salida Recreation to use the exhibit hall at Chaffee County Fairgrounds from Nov. 4 to Dec. 16 for youth gymnastics.
• A letter of support to Guidestone for expansion of the Hutchinson Homestead & Learning Center and a pledge for $10,000 in 2020.
• Two letters of support for Forest Restoration and Wildlife Risk Management grants. The first is for an operations grant for Adventure Unlimited Ranch to do fire mitigation, and the second, a capital grant, is for Chaffee County Fire Protection District to purchase trailers and chainsaws.
• The proposed 2020 budget for the district attorney’s office for the 11th Judicial District, of which Chaffee is a part, along with Park, Custer and Fremont counties.
