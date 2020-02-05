Salida Scout Troop 60 conducted a two-day January campout focused on cold weather field skills and expedition planning. Eleven scouts camped in a juniper-rich forest west of Salida near Big Bend.
“We planned some potential multi-day backpacking trips for the summer,” senior scout Talmage Trujillo Jr. said. “We planned a 42-mile route that follows the Colorado Trail in the Leadville area,” he said. “If the melt cooperates this year, this hike is our first option.”
The expedition planning curriculum guides the scouts in planning longer-range trips such as multi-day backpacking or longer river trips. Scouts had to interpret maps and plot out a feasible plan for a long-range backpacking trip.
Trujillo and Grady Harris led the planning teams as both completed last summer’s four-day, unsupported backpacking trip in the Sangre de Cristo Range.
“We planned some bailouts in case there is an emergency or medical problem,” Harris said. He cited some of the experiences he gained last year as one of only two sixth-graders to complete a four-day, 35-mile backpacking trip. “We didn’t have any emergencies but not everything went exactly as planned last year,” Harris said.
Assistant Scoutmaster Bob Karls, a veteran of 37 Grand Canyon rafting trips, offered sage planning tips to the scouts. “This is a great exercise for the scouts. Wilderness trip planning requires detailed thinking, and emergencies will occur,” Karls said.
In addition to expedition planning, the scouts worked on winter field skills.
“Making fire on top of the snow is hard, but it can be done and we did it,” Connor Garcia said.
Field skills are practiced at nearly every campout, often done in a timed competition that tests a scout’s ability to start fires, manage ropes and knots, cut wood, administer field first aid and build lashings.
On this campout as on all scout campouts, the scouts themselves planned, purchased and cooked their own food. The “grubmaster” for this campout was Finn Blackburn. He fed 14 people for two days, leading the cooking and cleaning teams. “We had pancakes and bacon for breakfast. Everyone seemed to like it,” Blackburn said.
Serving as grubmaster is one of the developmental steps in meeting requirements to achieve scout rank. It also reinforces the independence of the scout troop as the scouts are fully responsible for their own food and field kitchen management.
The troop aims to camp monthly, rain or shine. This was the fourth winter campout and the first to feature heated, hunting-style tents. “The warm tents were great. We haven’t done that before. It was fun and we were really comfortable this weekend,” Otis Shin said.
Troop 60 meets at 7 p.m. Mondays at Salida Rotary Scout Hut. Boy Scouts are 11-17 years old. New scouts are welcome anytime. No experience is necessary. For Boy Scouts, contact Scoutmaster Brian Petit at teampetit@hotmail.com or Michelle Vold at mvold321@gmail.com.
Salida also has a Cub Scout pack for younger ages. For more information, contact Cubmaster Buel Mattix, 719-221-0492 or buellygoat@hotmail.com.
Brian Petit is scoutmaster of Salida Scout Troop 60.
