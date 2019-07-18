The Salida Tennis Club will host a doubles tennis mixer Saturday at the Salida Middle School courts.
Warm-up begins at 8 a.m. and play starts at 8:30 a.m. All tennis players are welcome, according to a press release.
Participants should take a new can of balls and a chair. Refreshments will be provided.
For more information call Jane Provorse at 719-338-8683.
