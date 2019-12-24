The upcoming Salida Community Awards will offer residents a chance to express their appreciation to those who have made the biggest positive impacts on the community.
Nominations will be accepted from the community for the Man and Woman of the Year, From the Heart and Cornerstone awards.
Nominations should be submitted online at salidachamber.org/community-awards/ or in person at Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce, 406 W. U.S. 50, before 5 p.m. Dec. 27.
The chamber requests that those filling out the nomination forms be thorough and provide context as to why their chosen individual should receive the award, rather than simply writing general statements about how he or she is a good person.
Man and Woman of the Year are given to individuals who help Salida become a better place to live and work through active civic participation. Nominations should include specific and noteworthy accomplishments and examples of outstanding leadership in community projects.
The From the Heart Award recognizes a citizen’s generosity of spirit and volunteerism. The Cornerstone Award recognizes an individual who provides long-term community support and dedication.
Winners of the Business of the Year and Entrepreneur of the Year awards will be chosen by the chamber’s board of directors.
The “Wanted” award winner is chosen by the Vaqueros, the chamber’s ambassadors. This award is presented to individuals who make significant strides in promoting the area.
The awards ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. Jan. 24 at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave. Guests can buy tickets for the ceremony for $25 at the chamber office.
Hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction will be available beforehand. The auction will offer pieces from independent local artists. The minimum bid is chosen by the artist and any additional amounts will be given to the chamber of commerce to offset expenses.
Last year’s winners included Vickie Sue Vigil for the Cornerstone Award, Karen and Carl Hasselbrink for the From the Heart Award, Michael Varnum for Man of the Year and Cindy Williams for Woman of the Year. Soulcraft Brewing won Business of the Year, Scotty Hughes won Entrepreneur of the Year, and Lori Roberts won the Vaqueros’ “Wanted” award.
More information on the Salida Community Awards can be found at salidachamber.org/salida-colorado-community-awards/.
