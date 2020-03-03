The old adage “prepare for the worst and hope for the best” sums up advice from federal, state and local public health officials when it comes to dealing with Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the long term.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stated that current global circumstances suggest it is likely the virus will cause a pandemic and at some point widespread transmission of the virus in the United States will occur.
Globally, about 3,000 people have died as a result of contracting the virus, while confirmed cases were reported by the World Health Organization at more than 87,000 worldwide.
About 91 percent of confirmed cases are in China, where the virus was first reported about two months ago.
In China the death rate from confirmed cases is about 3.5 percent. Outside China the death rate is about 1.4 percent.
The first two deaths in the United States stemming from COVID-19, in Washington state, were reported by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the weekend, heightening concerns about the disease. The number of deaths increased to six by Monday afternoon, all in Washington.
Total cases reported by CDC in the U.S., including those repatriated from Asia, numbered 88 as of Monday morning.
CDC reports that while the potential public health threat posed by COVID-19 is very high in the U.S. and globally, at this time most people in the United States will have little immediate risk of exposure to the virus.
Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County public health director, said the public has a window of opportunity to make practical preparations for a possible health crisis.
In addition to recommended daily measures, Carlstrom suggests stocking up on prescriptions and medications against a possible interruption in supply.
Carlstrom also recommends thinking through how to take care of a sick family member and what measures to take if social isolation becomes necessary.
Businesses can start cross-training employees so if someone is out sick, another person can do their job in the interim.
If need arises, employers should consider allowing workers to work from home and doing more online if possible.
Clear communication with employees of expectations of handwashing and other daily health maintenance routines is important, Carlstrom said.
Employers should encourage ill employees to stay home.
CDC also advises routine environmental cleaning and providing disposable wipes that can be used to wipe down commonly used surfaces such as doorknobs, keyboards and desks.
For businesses with customers, providing hand sanitizer is a good idea, Carlstrom said.
Businesses might also consider providing surgical masks and asking those who are ill to wear them.
Carlstrom said generally surgical masks are used by those who are already ill to avoid spreading sickness to others.
She also suggested behavioral changes that might help stop the spread of disease, such as avoiding touching the face, eyes and ears with hands and using the buddy system as a reminder to avoid the practice.
Consider replacing handshakes with elbow bumps.
Use elbows or knuckles to press elevator buttons.
Carlstrom said she has been told response to COVID-19 is a “marathon, not a sprint.”
“This is day by day, play by play,” she said.
For information about Coronavirus Disease 2019, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html or colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/2019-novel-coronavirus.
For local information call Carlstom at 719-530-2564.
