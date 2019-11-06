Rocky Mountain PBS and the Colorado Film Office will present the premiere of the “Colorado Experience” Road Show episode “Monarch Mountain” at 7 p.m. Thursday at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
Executive producer and director Julie Jackson lives part-time in Salida. She and local videographer Nathan Ward shot the episode last ski season and interviewed several local residents and Monarch owners, according to a press release.
The half-hour episode of the award-winning PBS history show highlights Monarch Mountain’s 80th anniversary and chronicles the resort’s history dating back to its beginnings as a WPA project in 1939.
The show includes footage from the early ’70s and describes how Monarch went from doubling in size in the early ’80s to the bankruptcy years near the end of that decade.
After the showing, filmmakers and cast will participate in a question-and-answer session.
Admission is free. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
The documentary will be available online Friday at rmpbs.org/coex.
