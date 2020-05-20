The League of Women Voters of Chaffee County encourages voters to learn about Initiative 271 Fair Tax Colorado through a free 45-minute webinar at 7 p.m. May 27.
Although the webinar is free, registration is required at lwvcolorado.org/. Once registered, viewers will have the option to see the webinar live or watch it later, a press release stated.
According to the state League of Women Voters, Colorado is one of only eight states in the U.S. that have a flat income tax structure and one of only four states that constitutionally require that flat income tax.
Initiative 271, which will be on the ballot in November, will lower the income tax rate for all Coloradans earning less than $250,000 a year and guarantee funding for schools and teachers.
The issue has been studied and endorsed by the League of Women Voters of Colorado, which states it will “ensure every Coloradan pays their fair share.”
The League of Women Voters of Chaffee County is a nonpartisan political organization open to all men and women of voting age, members of all political parties and unaffiliated voters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.