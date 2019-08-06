One man is dead following a shooting that took place at about 6 p.m. Monday.
Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze reported Tuesday that Vincent Stephen, 37, was found at a residence in Poncha Springs suffering from gunshot wounds.
Chaffee County EMS transported the victim to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
One person has been taken into custody. However, the circumstances that led to the shooting remain under investigation. Name of the suspect was not released.
Colorado Bureau of Investigations has been requested for assistance in the investigation.
Chaffee County Sheriff personnel secured the scene.
Spezze wrote in a press release that the case will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office once the investigation is complete.
