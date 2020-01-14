Two inmates escaped from custody at the Custer County Jail in Westcliffe at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday when they overpowered the detention deputy and locked her in a cell.
The inmates, Jerry Williams, 39, of La Junta and Bryan Webb, 30, of Walsenburg, were able to take the jail keys and the radio from the detention deputy and escape the building.
They also took the keys to a 2017 Toyota Sienna minivan.
Williams is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
He was being held on charges of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, illegal possession of a handgun and domestic violence in Otero County.
Webb is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs about 250 pounds, has black hair and hazel eyes and was clean-shaven as of Sunday.
He was being held on drug charges, introduction of contraband into a detention facility and assault on a peace officer in Huerfano County.
The inmates may be driving a blue 2017 Toyota Sienna, license plate AHO-854, with “Wet Mountain Rotary” stickers on both sides and the rear of the vehicle.
There is also minor damage to the front end of the vehicle.
The suspects were dressed in orange pants and shirts and had a black Custer County Sheriff’s Office jacket when they escaped.
They are considered dangerous, and the Custer County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to report any sightings or information about the whereabouts of Williams and Webb to the Custer County Communications Center at 719-276-5555, extension 8.
Anyone who has information on any crime and wishes to remain anonymous may phone the Custer County Tips Line at 719-783-2847.
