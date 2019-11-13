Retired U.S. Air Force Maj. John E. “Jack” O’Connor writes about the single most important mission of his 24-year Air Force career in his book, “They Touched Our Heroes for the Last Time – Repatriation of Fallen POWs and Other Tales.”
While the “other tales” comprise most of this 413-page tome, the highlight is the gut wrenching chapter about March 6, 1974 – the day he, as first navigator, flew into Hanoi in North Vietnam to recover the remains of 12 prisoners of war. But more on that later.
The author of this fabulous book is a Chaffee County native, born May 18, 1934, to Eugene Timothy and Antoinette Ann Eussen O’Connor in a private home on F Street in Salida.
“Five of my siblings were born in the old Denver & Rio Grande Hospital,” he said.
Now retired and living in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, he shares fond memories of his years in Chaffee County. After enlisting in the USAF on Sept. 7, 1954, and earning his second stripe on his 21st birthday, he married his Buena Vista High School sweetheart, Barbara Jean “Bobbie” Avery, at the base of the Continental Divide.
The couple had four daughters, Brenda, Pat, Michelle and Tina. Brenda died of cancer at age 31. Her mom, Bobbie, died in 1995.
O’Connor’s heroes were his uncle, Col. Cornelius Emmett O’Connor, a West Point graduate whose name is listed among the Chaffee County World War II veterans on the wall on the side of the F Street Five & Dime, and his brother, Bill, who served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was nearly killed by kamikazes in the Pacific Theater.
After moving to Broken Arrow, O’Connor became involved with the Oklahoma Military History Center there. After giving a speech about his part in the repatriation of the POWs at a ceremony honoring seven Broken Arrow High School students who lost their lives in the Vietnam War, he was encouraged to write the book. Fortunately, he did and thus readers can share the tales of his illustrious career and, in particular, that flight that brought 12 of our heroes home.
“We didn’t know where we were going on that flight until we received a briefing at Tan Son Nhut Air Base, Saigon,” O’Connor said. “We were told to take our Class A uniforms along so we knew this was something important.”
He was the lead navigator on that flight to Hanoi.
“I was the only one of the two crews flying into Hanoi on that mission who had been to Hanoi before,” he said. “I guess that’s why I was chosen. In 1965 I had been there to bring replacement troops into Vietnam. As the replacement troops got off the plane they saw the body bags containing the bodies of the troops they were replacing. They had run out of coffins to put the bodies in. That must have been tough viewing for the new troops.”
The flight to recover the POW remains was difficult in itself, with bad weather conditions and the military in Hanoi deliberately giving wrong information as they tried to land, but the USAF was determined to bring our heroes back.
“We were in solid clouds from the coast on in to the final approach to the runway heading 022 degrees when we broke out of a 400-foot ceiling with the recovery C-130E aircraft following closely behind,” he said.
Changing into their Class A uniforms to honor our heroes, the crews on both aircraft deplaned.
What they saw upon landing was nothing short of horrific. The bodies of the POWs were in a tent, placed in small green boxes about the length of a human spine without the head. Each had a rock on top with the name of the POW and the date of death. The airmen had to suck up their personal feelings, “soldier up” and do the job they were assigned to – bringing the remains on board and transferring each to a regular-size coffin draped with a flag. It happened 45 years ago but for those crew members the memory is as fresh today as it was on the day it happened.
Back in the air, Gen. Ulatowski, still with an open line to the White House, informed President Nixon that the recovery had been performed in a completely honorable and professional manner. The president responded with “Job well done.”
“Those three words sounded pretty damn good,” O’Connor said.
A second crew made the same flight on March 13, 1974, bringing the other 11 POW remains home. These 23 were the only known members of our military to have died in captivity.
“That was the most satisfying and most emotionally trying thing I’ve done in my life,” O’Connor said.
While the repatriation of the fallen POWs is the highlight of the book, the rest is fascinating reading and well written. The reader gets the feeling they might be sitting across the table from O’Connor listening to “war stories” that are fascinating, frightening and funny.
He writes of the isolation from family and finally getting to return home from Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines to Colorado Springs only to learn that the plane he was originally supposed to board had crashed and burned, killing all on board. His best friend was killed in that crash and all of the crew was from his squadron.
During his navigation career he had nine very close calls with death, some as part of the Bad Ass Test Flight Crew out of Birmingham, Alabama – but he survived.
“Those emergency things are fun looking back on but not so much going through them,” he said.
On a lighter note, his mother, always a devout Catholic, was concerned about her son attending Sunday Mass. Being in the air much of the time and flying over the International Date Line, the question was if he left Honolulu on Saturday night and, because of the date line, arrived at Wake Island on Monday, did he commit a sin by not attending Sunday Mass because there was no Sunday? And conversely, if he attended Mass at Wake Island on Sunday, did he have to go again in Honolulu because it was Sunday again?
“My mother muttered a lot about that,” he laughed.
He is among approximately 5 percent of Air Force personnel authorized to wear wings and only a minute number are authorized to wear both Enlisted Crewmen and Rated Navigator wings.
His adventures are many, and you can “read all about it” in “They Touched Our Heroes for the Last Time.” The book is available on Kindle and Apple Play and in 6-by-9-inch paperback or from the author, who can be reached at heroes12@gmail.com or 918-232-2275.)
“Memories are like dragons,” he said. “They must be faced and slain, and I’m doing that with this book.”
