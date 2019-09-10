Smoke was visible in Salida Monday from the Decker Fire, which is burning in northern Saguache County.
Bobby Woelz, Saguache County emergency management director, said the fire is estimated to be about 7 acres and is in a wilderness area.
Woelz said that for now U.S. Forest Service firefighters are monitoring the fire.
Chaffee County Emergency Management posted on Facebook that the smoke coming into the south end of the valley is from a fire near the Ox Cart Ranch in the San Luis Valley.
“There is no danger to Chaffee County at this time, if that changes you will be notified via Everbridge,” Emergency Management reported.
Residents who are not signed up for Everbridge emergency notifications can do so by going to chaffeesheriff.org/communication/everbridge/ for instructions on how to sign up.
