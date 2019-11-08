One of the biggest takeaways from the Downtown Parking Study, Salida Community Development Director Glen Van Nimwegen said, is that downtown Salida has enough parking to meet the demand.
That might not be the case in three years, Van Nimwegen said, if Salida continues to grow and become more popular.
Salida City Council adopted the study, conducted by Walker Consultants, as an advisory document at its meeting Tuesday.
Managing parking downtown means getting people to flow through parking spaces instead of staying there all day, Van Nimwegen said.
Many of the cars that stay in downtown parking spaces all day are downtown residents and employees, he said, so the city needs to consider special parking options for those people.
Salida also needs more permanent parking solutions instead of short-term renewable leases, Van Nimwegen said. According to the study, 17 percent of all public downtown spaces and 66 percent of off-street downtown spaces have short-term leases. He said the city should try to negotiate its existing leases for longer terms.
Based on its current growth rate, the city needs an influx of sustainable new spaces within the next four to six years to function optimally.
One of the items outlined in the study that the city can implement right away is curb management, Van Nimwegen said. The study found areas where the city has painted “no parking” zones and provided signage that are not being used as efficiently as they could be. That presents an opportunity to add extra spaces downtown, he said.
The study also said Salida should consider the accessibility of its handicap spaces downtown.
One item from the study that the city should consider is the impacts of special events, Van Nimwegen said, and it should find ways to compel organizers of those events to provide ways to shuttle or commute in.
Long term, Van Nimwegen said, the big conversation to be had is: Should the city charge for parking?
The study outlined an option that included paid parking from Sackett Avenue to Third Street on E, F and G streets. According to the study, that area is where the parking demand is concentrated.
There are a lot of things to consider with paid parking, Van Nimwegen said, and city government should proceed slowly and deliberately if this is the direction the city ends up taking.
Some of the benefits of paid parking include managing existing parking so new shoppers can come in and out of downtown. Van Nimwegen said the city should consider a resident parking program, especially if it decides to be aggressive in enforcing parking.
Another benefit of the study is that the city now has a computer model that can monitor how many spaces downtown are being used as land uses downtown change.
The study was circulated to 93 business owners downtown, none of whom responded, Van Nimwegen said at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
Mayor P.T. Wood said at Tuesday’s meeting that he has heard from a lot of downtown business owners, and paid parking is a huge concern for them.
Van Nimwegen noted the city has an additional code enforcement officer included in its draft budget, which could help with enforcement and maintaining supply and demand.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Councilman Harald Kasper said he was really impressed by the depth of the study, and it’s helpful to have a baseline for making decisions.
