No new positive COVID-19 tests have occurred in Chaffee County since April 11, Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County public health director and COVID-19 incident commander, said Monday.
Carlstrom also reported that of those testing positive for the virus who are unconnected with Columbine Manor Care Center, 100 percent were reporting recovery.
As of Monday, there were 66 positive or probable cases in the county and 14 deaths.
Columbine Manor Care Center, which has been experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19, accounts for 52 of the county’s cases.
That number includes 30 living patients, one who was discharged home, 12 resident deaths and nine staff members, two of whom live outside the county.
Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center reported that none of its 37 employees who have been tested for the virus have had a positive test.
HRRMC is currently operating at 44 percent capacity and has 11 inpatients, none of whom have COVID-19.
Statewide, 13,879 people in 56 counties were reported to be positive or probable for COVID-19.
Colorado Department of Health and Environment reported, as of Sunday, 66,341 people had been tested for the virus.
There have been 144 outbreaks at residential non-hospital facilities, detention facilities and large manufacturing businesses.
As of Sunday, 706 people in Colorado were reported to have died of COVID-19.
