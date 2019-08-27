The Salida High School volleyball team graduated almost its entire varsity lineup from last season. With more than 30 girls on the team this year, however, lots of players are stepping into new roles and stepping up.
“I’m really excited,” said senior Madie Patch. “I’m optimistic about our team; we have new girls and new roles to fill, but we’re slowly jelling.”
“I’m also excited,” said the team’s other senior, Jamison Batinich. “It’s a new team, so it will be fun to grow with each other throughout the season. We’re learning things about each other and learning how to work with each other.”
The team will have seniors, juniors, sophomores and freshmen playing on varsity this season.
“Since we’re brand new, it’s going to happen; we’re learning our team dynamic and we’ll keep improving,” Batinich said.
Patch said the team’s biggest strengths are its attitude and how hard it works, which should help them continue to progress.
“I like being part of something bigger than myself,” Patch said. “And I thrive off of the adrenaline I get from playing.”
“It’s just so fun,” Batinich said. “I always have the best time out here; it’s just a good community.”
The girls said they’re looking forward to playing Buena Vista, and also all of their home games.
“It makes it all that much better to have support from the community,” Patch said. “That’s huge. They’re like your second family, and they’ve all watched us grow so they know how hard we’ve worked.”
The team will play its first game of the season today at Lake County. Its first home game will be Sept. 3 against Florence.
Colorado Springs Christian School and St. Mary’s will be the teams to beat in the league once again.
“We beat (St. Mary’s) last year, so we’ll see what we can do this year,” Patch said.
Improving their communication on the floor and trusting each other will be one of the keys, they said.
“I hope we win a few games, but more than anything I hope that we have fun,” Patch said.
