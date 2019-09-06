The Salida football team came up just short in its home opener on Friday, falling to Manitou Springs 30-27.
The Spartans scored twice on the ground and twice through the air in the game. Its fourth touchdown came with just over two minutes left in the contest to make it a one-score game.
Manitou, however, recovered the ensuing onside kick and held on to win the game.
Salida is now 0-2 while Manitou improved to 1-0.
See Monday's Mountain Mail for the complete story.
