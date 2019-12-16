Area students will soon start their winter breaks. Different schools and districts in the area have varied schedules.
For Salida School District students, four-day school weeks mean that vacation will begin Dec. 20 and classes will resume Jan. 6.
Salida Montessori Charter School will recess Dec. 19. Students return to classes Jan. 7.
At Cotopaxi School winter vacation begins Dec. 20 and students resume classes Jan. 7.
In Buena Vista, students are out Dec. 20 and come back Jan. 9 at district schools.
Darren Patterson Christian Academy students start their winter break Dec. 23 and return Jan. 7.
Boys & Girls Clubs in both Salida and Buena Vista will be closed from Dec. 23 to Jan. 6.
