A 10:30 a.m. press release from Decker Fire officials reported that as of 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, the fire had grown to 3,746 acres.
Through the night wind gusts of 25 to 40 mph and low humidity caused the fire to advance to the west with increased fire behavior and spotting, pushing the fire over Methodist Mountain’s northeast aspects.
The fire has crossed the Rainbow Trail at CR 108.
According to the release, today, multiple dozers, engines, helicopters and fixed wing aircraft will be aggressively working to check the fire’s spread.
The focus will be on cooling and checking the fire’s edge just south of the Boot Hill neighborhood.
Dozers will be creating fireline south of the neighborhood from CR 108 west toward CR 106 in order to place “black” between the fire front and residences.
Two large air tankers have been ordered. The release said they are targeting the area just west of CR 101 near the Columbine Trailhead on the fire’s northeast side dropping retardant northeast of the fire from the powerlines southeast to the trailhead.
The fire team’s meteorologist on site weather forecast for Wednesday calls for sustained west-southwest winds of 20-30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Humidity will remain low with temperatures between 52 and 60 degrees.
No moisture and no cloud cover is predicted which, the release states, will contribute to the possibility of increased fire behavior.
Smoke is likely to drift more east today.
A Red Flag warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Critical fire weather and high winds re expected to persist through the week.
A Type 1 Incident Management Team has been ordered and command of the Decker Fire will be transferred to this team on Thursday evening.
(3) comments
Can anyone tell me whether the flames have reached houses at the north (cul de sac) end of Pinon Ridge Road? Or what is the situation there? We have relatives there.Thank you, roy
The fire is still a few miles E of the neighborhood where Tres and we live. We were all asked to evacuate about 4 am this morning.
Craig, thank you so much. The boys have been too busy to update as often as nervous parents would prefer! Tres told us this morning about a "mushroom" and sprinkler system. None of our city firemen knows the term and I can't find it online. I assume it is a large bladder filled with water? Thank you so much and good luck to all!!! We're part of a worldwide prayer network that is praying for you.
