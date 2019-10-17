Jennifer Snodgrass pleaded guilty to vehicular assault, a Class 4 felony, Wednesday in a case involving the July 5 collision between a Jeep driven by Snodgrass and a pickup truck.
Snodgrass faced multiple charges stemming from the incident, including motor vehicle theft and unlawful use of a controlled substance.
At about 8:40 p.m. July 5 at 12th and F streets, the Jeep driven by Snodgrass collided with the truck with such force that it sent the truck into a telephone pole and came to a rest against the cement stairs of the porch at a house at 1204 F St., a police report stated.
Snodgrass told police she estimated she was going about 50 mph at the time of the crash.
The occupants of the truck, Scott and Frances Dismuke of Golden, were both evaluated for injuries at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center following the collision, and Scott Dismuke was held for overnight observation.
At the time of her arrest, Snodgrass admitted to using heroin and methamphetamine earlier in the day.
With Wednesday’s guilty plea, Snodgrass also admitted to two probation violations from other cases.
Sentencing is open in the felony charge, which could result in a two- to four-year prison sentence with three years probation. If the judge were to find the charge to be aggravated, the sentence could run as much as 12 years.
Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy ordered a presentence report and set a sentencing date of 2:30 p.m. Dec. 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.