Chaffee County Writers Exchange will offer a writing workshop from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Salida Methodist Church, 224 E. Fourth St.
Salida author, blogger and podcaster Laurel McHargue will lead the workshop on the topic “The Novel Novel.”
McHargue will guide participants through all aspects of creating a publishable novel, including initial idea generation, story arc, research, characters, organizing chapters and ISBN/PCNs, a press release stated.
Participants should take a contribution for a potluck lunch and a pen, pencil or laptop. They are asked to refrain from wearing perfume or cologne as some attendees have allergies.
Cost is $60 for nonmembers and $40 for members. Registration forms are available at CCwritersExchange.org/Workshops.
Make check payable to CCWE and mail to Chaffee County Writers Exchange, P.O, Box 245, Buena Vista, CO 81211. Yearly membership costs $20 and membership information is at CCWritersExchange.org.
