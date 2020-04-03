Chaffee County Public Health reported Friday that 11 of the 25 positive and probable cases of COVID-19 reported in the county had recovered.
There have been 196 total tests done in the county with 160 negative results and 23 tests still pending.
There have been two deaths in the county due to COVID-19.
