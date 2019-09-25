Artists around Salida will open up their studios for visitors to not only see their art but also to see how they create their art this weekend during the now annual Salida Studio Tour.
“The cool thing is to see where they create and how they create,” artist and tour participant Paulette Brodeur said.
The studio tour will begin with a free reception from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Pinon Real Estate Group, 210 F St. The reception will give people a chance to meet all of the artists and see some of their work, helping them decide which studios they want to visit over the weekend.
On Saturday and Sunday, 31 working artists will open their studios from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for visitors to check out. The studios are spread out, but they’re all within 15 miles of downtown Salida. Participating artists will have yellow signs up to help people find them.
The tour is designed to give people a chance to meet the artists, see where they create, watch demos and purchase art from the maker.
Painters, sculptors, clock makers, textile artists, jewelry designers, glass artists, woodworkers and other artists are all part of the tour.
The artists who will open their studios this year are Gail Franke, Tom Franke, Patti Vincent, Mary Hansen Wolfe, Jennifer Naylor, Paulette Brodeur, Martin Jolley, Julie Maas, Fay Golson, Gary White, P.J. Bergin, Wanda Lee Dammeyer, Gilmore Van Stone Jr., Merry Cox, Mary Staby, Tammy Grubisha, Lisa DeYoung, Rynn Miller, Cheryl Tischer, Dustin Tidwell, Judy Sprague, Patricia Aguilar, Leslie Jorgensen, Beth Sanders, Susan Mayfield, Keith Gotschall, Bernice Strawn, Mel Strawn, Brice Turnbull, Christine Davis and Reed Govert.
Tour maps are available from all participating artists, Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce and Salida SteamPlant.
More information and a preview of the art is also available at SalidaStudioTour.com.
The Salida Studio Tour started in 2009 as a biannual event. In 2017, the tour became an annual event and now takes place on the fourth weekend in September.
