Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Salida Community Awards at 6 p.m. Friday at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
Awards include Man of the Year, Woman of the Year, From the Heart, Cornerstone Award, Business of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year and The “Wanted” Award.
Chamber officials said Man and Woman of the Year awards will be given to individuals who improve Salida’s living standard and are civically active.
From the Heart Award recognizes an individual who is generous in spirit and volunteers actively. The Cornerstone Award recognizes someone who provides long-term community support and dedication.
Those four awards are selected from nominations by community members, which had to be submitted by Dec. 27.
Business and Entrepreneur of the Year are both chosen by the chamber’s board of directors.
The recipient of the “Wanted” Award is chosen by the Vaqueros, the chamber’s ambassadors. This award is presented to individuals who make notable strides in promoting the Salida region.
Hors d’oeuvres will be provided by RustingRam Catering, and a silent auction will be available before the ceremony. The auction will offer art pieces and products from independent local artists and shopkeepers.
Tickets for the ceremony cost $25 and are available only at the chamber office, 406 W. U.S. 50. Some tickets may be available at the door, although the chamber expects those to be very limited.
