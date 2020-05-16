Eleven agencies scoured the area near U.S. 50 and C.R. 225 on Friday, searching for Suzanne Morphew who has been missing since Sunday.
While investigators aren’t releasing details about what they found, they confirmed that Morphew had not been located after Friday’s search, sheriff John Spezze said in a press release.
Morphew, 49, went missing after reportedly going for a bike ride in the area and law enforcement had previously found an undisclosed personal item of hers also in the area.
Nearly 90 investigators searched a 2.5 mile area in search of clues on Friday, closing U.S. 50 for most of the day.
Spezze said the agencies that assisted in Friday's search include the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, Chaffee County Search and Rescue North and South, the Chaffee County Combined TAC Team, the Department of Corrections search team, the Department of Corrections East Cañon Search Team, Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol, K9 Assistance, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (Evidence Recovery Team) and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.
The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office continues to seek tips in Ms. Morphew's disappearance. Anyone with information is asked to call 719-312-7530.
The sheriff’s office, with support of the CBI and FBI will continue to follow-up on tips forwarded to investigators.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.