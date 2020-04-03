Coloradans who are uninsured now have until April 30 to sign up for individual health insurance during the COVID-19 Special Enrollment Period.
The original period announced on March 19 was set to end Thursday, according to a press release.
The Colorado Division of Insurance, part of the Department of Regulatory Agencies, has worked with Connect for Health Colorado to add nearly a month more for Coloradans who are currently uninsured to get health coverage.
Health insurance for anyone enrolling after today will become effective May 1.
Only people who are currently uninsured are eligible to enroll, as this is not a period for people with coverage to change plans. Uninsured spouses and children will also be allowed to enroll at this time, even if one spouse or a child’s parent may already be insured.
All individual insurance plans (meaning plans not from an employer) are available. People enrolling during this period must only verbally attest that they are currently uninsured, and insurance companies cannot require further proof of being uninsured.
Colorado consumers are encouraged to enroll through the state’s exchange, Connect for Health Colorado. Financial assistance for those who qualify is only available when enrolling through Connect for Health Colorado.
Contact Connect at 855-752-6749 or find in-person assistance through the statewide network of certified experts at connectforhealthco.com/person-help, including appointments with a broker or assister by phone.
In addition, Connect for Health offers tools such as the Quick Cost & Plan Finder that can help check eligibility for financial assistance while finding plans that fit consumers’ needs.
Coloradans who lose their job, or who may lose their job in the coming weeks and thus lose their employer-based health insurance, are reminded that loss of such coverage allows them a 60-day window to enroll in individual coverage, whenever that might happen throughout the year. See Connect for Health Colorado’s “When can I buy insurance?” page for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.