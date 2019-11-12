Students, teachers and veterans attended the dedication of the Veterans’ Rock Monday at Cotopaxi School.
The ceremony was held at 11 a.m. Monday in a symbolic gesture that echoed the Armistice of 1918, which ended World War I at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.
The Veterans’ Rock is a bas relief sculpture of the U.S. flag on a large granite boulder, inscribed with the words “Honoring veterans past, present and future. Thank you for your service.”
The artwork was done by sculptor Wade Collins and was inspired by similar monuments in Iowa painted by Ray “Bubba” Sorenson.
Cotopaxi resident Debbie Krizmanich saw the Iowa memorial stones and began looking into the possibility of creating a similar monument in Cotopaxi.
The work was completed in July, but the dedication was planned for Veterans Day.
A color guard made up of members of American Legion Ray Lines Post No. 64 carried in flags that had been presented by Rep. Jim Wilson of Salida. The flags had been flown over the Colorado Capitol.
Both flags were raised on the site’s new flagpole by Lonnie Lantz, senior vice commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Angel of Mount Shavano Post No. 3820 and Joe Beakey, commander of American Legion Ray Lines Post No. 64.
Cotopaxi teacher Lou Collins sang the national anthem.
The ceremony then moved indoors where Krizmanich gave a brief history of the monument and thanked the many individuals and organizations that helped get the project completed.
Veterans in the audience were recognized with small patriotic gifts.
Guest speaker retired U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Eric S. Haskell, a Cotopaxi High School graduate, read the histories of several of the 135 documented veterans and currently serving military who were either Cotopaxi students or teachers.
Haskell served 24 years in the Air Force, working on a variety of aircraft on deployment to Afghanistan and other areas of the world.
He also worked on B-2 bombers and participated in the 2011 Operation Odyssey Dawn mission in Libya.
The lone nonmilitary honoree was Opal “Tootsie” King, whose contributions to the war effort during World War II as a “Rosie the Riveter” were commemorated.
Members of VFW Post No. 4061 in Cañon City brought small flags and information cards for all of the Cotopaxi students.
The ceremony wound up with the playing of taps by Cotopaxi students Amelia Tonnesen and Clayton Dresser.
A notebook commemorating veterans with connections to Cotopaxi School was on display after the ceremony, with graduates and teachers as far back as the 1920s listed among those who served.
