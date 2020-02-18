Anyone who has ever wanted to learn how to ice fish will have their chance when Colorado Parks and Wildlife hosts a free Ice Fishing 101 class Feb. 28-29 in Pueblo.
The class will be split into two parts. The first day, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 28, will be classroom instruction by District Wildlife Officer Mike Brown at the Hunter Education Building at CPW Area 11 office, 2600 W. Mesa Ave. in Pueblo.
Brown will cover fishing laws and regulations, safety and fishing equipment, in addition to ice fishing techniques and strategies, a press release stated.
The class will convene at Lake Isabel, west of Rye, at 8 a.m. Feb. 29 to practice the skills class members learned the first day.
CPW will provide all fishing equipment. Clinic participants need to buy a fishing license and provide their own transportation to Lake Isabel.
Participants should take a lunch and writing materials/notebooks for the classroom portion of the clinic.
Those who travel to Rye should dress in multiple layers and have a good, warm, waterproof outer layer with waterproof boots. It is recommended that participants wear ice cleats/spikes over their shoes or boots to prevent slipping and falling on the ice.
A valid Colorado fishing license is required for any participants age 16 or older. Licenses may be purchased in advance at CPW’s Pueblo Area 11 office, at Lake Pueblo State Park or local sporting goods stores.
The free class is limited to the first 20 participants who sign up. Register at register-ed.com/events/view/157383.
For questions call CPW Area 11 office in Pueblo, 719-561-5300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.