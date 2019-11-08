The Decker Fire blew up on the night of Oct. 2 as high winds kicked up, sending flames across the face of Methodist Mountain seen from Salida.

“Nobody expected the weather to do what it did that evening,” said Chris Naccarato, Mountain Zone fire management officer for the Salida Ranger District of the San Isabel and Pike National Forests.

Fire activity earlier in the day had triggered a new response to the fire, and a Type 1 incident management team was called in.