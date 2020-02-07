About 25 people attended a Salida School District facility fees meeting Thursday at the Kesner Building boardroom.
The meeting was facilitated by District Superintendent David Blackburn, who said he was looking for ways the district can do better.
Blackburn told the group, who mostly represented youth and adult sports groups, that the district reviews policy for facilities use every five years.
He said the district was trying to achieve consistency in revamping the fee structure.
The goal, he said, was to find common values between the district and the community concerning facility use, along with feedback on facility fees put in place earlier in the school year.
Blackburn and Brandy Coscarella, facility use manager, answered questions from attendees about facility use, costs and changes in the fee structure.
Participants were then asked to write down their answers to questions posed by Blackburn, especially as they apply to their groups.
Questions ranged from the importance of district priority values to what a reasonable fee cost would be for youth activities and adult use, the role of tax money in the district and the role of the city of Salida in managing recreation.
Debbie Wilcox, representing the women’s volleyball league, said afterwards that she thought issues remained unresolved and the situation was still confusing, but the comment process was helpful, even though some of her questions were not addressed.
“I think they’re trying to be open and listen,” she said.
Blackburn said he plans to review feedback from the meeting and see if there is a way to look at fees differently from what the district has put in place.
He intends to present information gained from the meeting to those who participated before the March school board meeting, so participants can hear others’ thinking on the issue and ask additional questions.
“We’re not closing the door to the community. We’re trying to figure out what the right use fee is,” Blackburn said.
