Forecasters predict weather patterns and the hope of a light shower to be more favorable for firefighters to engage the Decker Fire before higher winds and temperatures pick up today.
Aviva Braun, an Incident Meteorologist with the National Weather Service, described some of the weather surrounding the fire Thursday night and forecasted for today.
Today, highs of 52-61 degrees, with gusty winds of 30-35 mph will blow in parts of the fire area, Braun predicted.
Braun said the conditions were favorable for actively engaging the fire, when a lull in the weather between a high and low pressure system took hold Thursday night.
She said the “lull” between the pressure systems was “perfect timing.”
Braun warned that the lull in the weather near the fire won’t last long, and another dry period is due soon.
She predicted a less active fire overnight, and a mostly cloudy or overcast sky, as well as a possible sprinkle of moisture.
The sprinkle was predicted to hit the windward side of the fire – not the more active flames, she added.
However, Braun warned that this was not much moisture, and not enough to make a dent in the fire.
Nighttime temperatures in the fire area are expected to be 35-45 degrees with south-southwest wind gusting 5-15 mph, gusts of 25 mph can be expected on the ridge, Braun said.
Braun said this forecast presented a good opportunity to combat the fire.
During the dark hours of the morning, the hope was to create a strong line and prepare to dig in against the fire, she said.
Braun said generally fire likes to burn uphill, heating the tinder around the fire, especially at night.
However, in the daytime, when it is cooler, and winds stay to the south, it may cause the fire to creep down.
Usually, at night cold air sinks and forces the fire to stay down, she said.
Braun described Thursday night’s plan as actively doing enough, during the better conditions the lull allows, in anticipation for the next phases of the fire.
There are two types of fire fighting in use, Braun explained, indirect and direct.
Indirect fire fighting is done through the use of vehicles, such as helicopters, while direct fighting is done by people in fire lines.
Conditions made it more favorable for direct boots-on-the-ground firefighters to attack the blaze Thursday night, she said.
The number of firefighters fighting the fire also increased Thursday, she said.
The fire’s terrain has been complex and dangerous for firefighters Braun said, but now the fire has moved into more accessible terrain which is better for actively engaging the fire.
One of the main dangers of fighting the flames lies in assessing whether it is safe to engage the fire, and if so, when, she said.
Different types of fuel sources will not always catch fire, which helps to fight the fire in some cases, Braun said.
In the near future, there will be periods of low recovery at night, with low humidity and few, if any, clouds, Braun predicted.
A low pressure system is coming in, but will not hit the fire area directly, only the winds from it, Braun said.
She said the fire wants to grow.
