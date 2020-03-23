After Fun Street Family Arcade closed last week due to COVID-19 concerns, its staff has been catching up on maintenance work.
Owner Scotty Hughes said the arcade currently plans to remain closed until things begin to improve. He and his staff intend to keep an eye on local information as well as Centers for Disease Control recommendations.
During the closure, he plans to clean carpets, organize the layout, take care of paperwork and fix games in need.
He said if regulations were eased and the arcade was allowed to have a certain number of people inside at one time, they would implement some sort of reservation system.
He advised other local businesses to work together during these uncertain times.
“Don’t be afraid to ask others for help if needed and certainly look out for those in need of help and assistance,” Hughes said.
