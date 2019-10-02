As the Decker Fire continues to burn from Bear Creek and across Methodist Mountain, the National Weather Service predicts breezy conditions and low humidity will continue in the fire area for the next five or more days.
In the Methodist Mountain area, temperatures look to stay in the high 50s during the day, and remaining in the mid-to-upper 30s at night until Saturday, weather service forecaster Greg Hanson said.
No rain or other moisture was present in the forecast for the next seven days. Breezy conditions will continue, and look to increase over the weekend, he added.
Temperatures at lower elevations will remain in the 50-60s today, with temperatures rising to the 60-70s on Friday, Hanson said.
The NWS online forecast calls for winds between five and 15 mph throughout the weekend in Salida.
Hanson also described some of the effects that fires can have on weather.
Bigger fires can create their own weather. Typically, at night the relative humidity increases and the temperature drops, and usually allows a fire to lie at night and increase during the day.
But, when there is lower relative humidity and winds, a fire can spread quickly by oxygen being fed to the fire. This in turn allows the fire to move faster, throwing embers down-wind and causes conditions to become more hazardous for those fighting the fire, Hanson explained.
A red flag warning is in effect for Chaffee County and Stage Two fire restrictions are in place at this time.
