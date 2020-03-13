David Blackburn, Salida School District superintendant, reported Thursday classes will not be cancelled, however, some activities will be.
“We are working hard to mitigate the spread of disease with extra hand washing, extra sanitizing, and considering what needs to be cancelled,” Blackburn said. “As of this moment (and it is changing hour by hour), there are no facts to trigger any closures. We are working closely with Public Health and other government staff to monitor our local scenarios.”
Blackburn said that all school buildings will be closed to all outside users through spring break, and cleaning staff will be working on a “complete deep cleaning.”
Salida High School Principal Tami Thompson announced several events at the high school have been cancelled or postponed.
Friday School for today is cancelled.
The State Knowledge Bowl qualifiers will not be traveling to that event, and any non-essential meetings outside of school are cancelled.
The Salida High School drama team production of “Clue: On Stage,” scheduled for this weekend, has been postponed, with hopes of it returning to the stage April 4-5.
Any activities scheduled at the high school between today and the end of spring break, March 29, have also been cancelled or postponed.
For additional information Thompson suggests checking the school’s online calendar, salidahigh.ss13.sharpschool.com/calendar.
Buena Vista School District has announced all school- and district-sponsored out-of-state travel for students, including international and domestic trips are cancelled or postponed.
Buena Vista High School’s production of “Into the Woods,” scheduled to run March 13-15, has been reported, as of press time, to continue.
