Buena Vista – Halloween isn’t just for kids to enjoy, dressing up in costumes and going trick-or-treating. Even adults get into the spirit of the season, including those who help put on events like the annual Nightmare at Turner Farm.
“Halloween is a fun time because there’s so much you can do with it. And I love fall … although here it’s almost early winter,” Buena Vista Heritage volunteer Judy Hamontre said.
A recent resident of Buena Vista, Hamontre joined her first Nightmare at Turner Farm last year. With what she has seen of the whole event, she’s been very impressed with what the volunteers have done to put it together, especially the setup work.
“They have quite a crew working. It takes a long time to set all of that stuff up,” she said. “They’ve really got it down to a smoothly operating machine. It’s a hoot.”
Hamontre had done some other volunteer work with Heritage Director Kiki Lathrop and Heritage bookkeeper Lisa Wagner. She offered to volunteer for anything, even performing as a dead person in the cemetery.
The witches inspired from “Macbeth” weren’t available that year, opening the door for Hamontre and fellow volunteer Sue Kuklin.
Hamontre had majored in theater and even taught it in high school before retiring to Buena Vista, so becoming a different character was nothing new for her. She and Kuklin decided to become witches and, using plenty of improv, “play it off of Hansel and Gretel. We were meeting them on the porch, but they couldn’t go into the house … We really played off the people, especially the people with kids who came through.”
Hamontre and Kuklin portrayed the witch sisters Grizelda and Jorinda hoping to lure unsuspecting children into their oven.
“It was so much fun,” Hamontre said. “We didn’t even care about the weather. The kids were just so responsive and played along. We had a good turnout, even the night it snowed.”
Though the cold weather didn’t chase everyone away, it did remind Hamontre to wear some extra layers with her costume.
Seeing the community, from kids to parents, react and interact with the sights and sounds at Nightmare at Turner Farm was a favorite part of her experience. Depending on children’s ages, they get glowing bands to wear, which signals to the actors to tone down the scares.
“Anything that might be super scary, you just tone down the level a little bit. I can remember telling somebody who I could tell was a little scared after we gave them candy, ‘It’s OK. The candy came from City Market. It’s perfectly safe.’ Then they’d laugh, they knew what City Market was,” she said, adding, “It’s something that if I had kids or grandkids, I would take them to it.”
More than the event itself, Hamontre enjoyed volunteering for Heritage and its museums. She appreciates what Heritage has done with its museums and events and all the work they’ve done to preserve the courthouse, and she intends to help where she can.
“I really respect the people that have worked so hard to maintain the history of this wonderful town and keep it alive, so they need to have fundraisers, and that’s a big fundraiser,” she said.
This also inspired her to volunteer at Apple Fest, making applesauce and churning butter for the first time.
She also appreciates the historical look of East Main Street and the way it “keeps some of the personality of our town and keeps it small. I chose to retire here. I didn’t want to retire in a Breckenridge or an Aspen; that’s not who I am. I know we had to grow, but I hope we can do so while maintaining the character of our community.”
Nightmare at Turner Farm returns this year on Oct. 29, 30 and 31. And this year, Nightmare becomes the Haunted Carnival.
“We’ll have a few more fun things, so there’ll be more family events. We’re going to have ghost stories. We’re going to have it more like a carnival so you can pick and choose what you want to do rather than have everyone go through the whole farm,” Lathrop said.
Sadly, Hamontre will be out of state for this year’s Nightmare at Turner Farm; otherwise, she “would do it again in a heartbeat.” Despite that, she still urges everyone else to stop by and enjoy it, even those who have already been.
“I think it’ll be fun to see, and people should visit because I think what they do with it this year will be a little bit different. Even if people have been there before, there will be something new for them to see. Always surprising when it comes to Halloween.”
The Haunted Carnival will be spooking guests from 6 to 9 p.m. each night. Entry is $5 per person. Guests should be mindful of the weather and dress warmly as needed.
The Chaffee County Times in Buena Vista is published by Arkansas Valley Publishing Co., the parent company of The Mountain Mail.
